Road underpasses will be constructed in as many as seven elephant corridors in Assam.

This decision was taken by the Assam government in a cabinet meeting held recently.

The underpasses will come up along the boundary of Deepor Beel in Guwahati, Assam.

The Assam cabinet approved preparing of detailed project reports (DPRs) for construction of road underpasses in seven elephant corridors.

“Approval has been given for construction of underpasses in seven elephant corridors between Azara and Kamakhya railway stations along Deepor Beel,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The road is almost parallel to the railway track that runs 5 km between Azara and Kamakhya railway stations.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is also working on viaducts in these seven corridors. The total length of the viaducts will work out to 3.5 km.

Construction of two elevated roads across Deepor Beel has also been approved, the Assam chief minister said.

On the other hand, the Assam cabinet also gave its nod for preparing DPRs for constructing flyovers near Downtown Hospital, Rajiv Bhawan and Fatasil Chariali on RK Choudhury Road in Guwahati.

A DPR will be prepared for the improvement and widening of Assam Trunk Road from Garal to Palashbari (7.5 km approx) in Guwahati.