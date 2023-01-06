GUWAHATI: Former Chief Justice of India and member of the Rajya Sabha Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday released a book titled ‘Chief Minister’s Diary No.1’ containing the account of events of the first year in office of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that without bringing his personal life in to limelight, the book featured accounts of daily activities he undertook as a chief minister.

Terming him a fortunate chief minister, who did not have to face any situation like catastrophic earthquake of 1950, Indo-China War of 1962 or Assam Agitation, he said that as a result, he could concentrate on developmental activities.

His diary essentially featured the growth initiatives that Assam witnessed over the last 11 months.

He said that without violating the sanctity of oath of office he took while assuming the office of the chief minister, he enumerated his day to day development activities that he undertook as the chief minister of Assam.

Terming chief minister and Himanta Biswa Sarma as two separate entities, he said that chief minister represents the people, while Himanta Biswa Sarma represents an individual.

Sarma said that though as a chief minister he frequently meets several persons, he however, intentionally avoids the repetitive mention of their names in the book.

He also said that he inadvertently missed out the names of some important persons.

He also said that in the next four years, he would bring out subsequent editions of his diary.

The Assam chief minister also thanked former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi for releasing the book.

Speaking on the occasion former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said that he has got relations with Sarma for many years.

Referring his relations with him since the time of lawyer, Justice Gogoi said that Himanta Biswa Sarma left law and entered politics.

Consequently, the lawyers’ fraternity has lost a capable lawyer. But politics has gained.