Guwahati: A 35-year-old Assam Rifles personnel allegedly slit the throats of his wife and 11-year-old daughter at Silchar in south Assam’s Cachar district, police said on Saturday.

Assam Rifles personnel identified as Rabindra Kumar killed his wife and minor daughter on Friday at their residence after a heated argument between them, said a police official.

The deceased woman has been identified as Monika Dogra and her daughter has been identified as Riddhi Baadgal.

“Both the minor girl and the woman were rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared them brought dead,” the official said.

Silchar Police has arrested Rabindra Kumar and registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC.

He was posted as a constable in Assam Rifles at Srikona.