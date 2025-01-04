Assam: Rhino found dead in Orang

Guwahati: An adult rhino was reportedly found dead inside the Orang National Park in Assam on Friday.

While initially not confirmed, after an investigation, the forest department reported that the cause of death was natural.

The horn was intact and there were no signs of any foul play or unauthorised movement.

A group of locals found the carcass near the Nichilamari forest shelter.

After discovering the carcass, the locals informed the forest officials who then initiated an investigation.

It may be mentioned that on Friday morning a man was killed in a rhino attack near Kaziranga National Park.

The incident took place near Kohora when the man was working in his paddy fields.