Guwahati: The Rhino census at Manas National Park will begin from April 1 to April 3.

The park will be closed to tourists during this period.

The last recorded population of Rhinos in Manas National Park was 48 and it has been expected that the numbers will increase in the latest census.

Although the park is scheduled to be closed to tourists till April 3, park authorities have stated that if a target number of rhinos are counted in the census, then the park will be immediately be opened.

Manas National Park is a UNESCO Natural World Heritage Site.

It is a Project Tiger reserve as well as an elephant reserve and a biosphere reserve in Assam.

The park is known for its rare and endangered endemic wildlife such as the Assam roofed turtle, hispid hare, golden langur and pygmy hog.

Manas is famous for its population of wild water buffalo.