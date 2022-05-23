Guwahati: A resort owner allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree on Monday on the outskirts of Guwahati.

The deceased has been identified as George Bordoloi, a resident of Sonapur and owner of Georgie’s Retreat Eco Camp resort.

70-year-old Bordoloi’s body was found hanging from a tree in the backyard of his resort at Hatimura in the Sonapur area on Guwahati outskirts.

The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, said a police official.

Bardoloi was the pioneer of the Dhaba industry in Sonapur. He opened the first Dhaba in Patarkuchi in the 1980s and became a role model for many unemployed youths in the area.

Bardololoi, who had maintained good relations with the Congress party for a long time, later joined the BJP.

Police have sent his body to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem examination.