Dibrugarh: DGP GP Singh on Sunday said that all rat hole mining operations in Assam will be shut down within seven days.

The police chief made the announcement following a security review meeting held in Dibrugarh on Sunday.

The DGP told the media that The Assam Chief Minister directed him to take immediate action against illegal mining activities seen in the Margherita, Ledo, and Lekhapani areas of Tinsukia district.

He stated that it has came to the knowledge of the CM that illegal mining operations were ongoing in the state.

“Following this, a meeting was held with administrative officials, forest department personnel and representatives from Coal India. Instructions were issued to shut down all such mining activities within seven days,” the DGP said.

He added, “The operations have already begun and since yesterday, two illegal mining activities within the Northeast Coalfields lease area have been identified and shut.”

“This morning, the entire area of Umrangshu was surveyed. While no new mining activity was found, instructions were given to seize leftover coal from previous illegal mining operations. The entire process will be completed within seven days”, Singh added.