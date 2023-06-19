GUWAHATI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to moderate intensity rainfall over the Northeast state of Assam over the next 48 hours.

The IMD has stated that several parts of Assam is likely to witness heavy to moderate intensity rainfall till June 20.

According to the IMD, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Northeast India.

Two other Northeast states – Meghalaya and Sikkim – are also likely to experience heavy rainfall over the next few days, the IMD informed.

“Light/moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 days,” the IMD stated.

It added: “Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Assam and Meghalaya during 18th-20th June.”

Moreover, Guwahati – the capital city of Assam – is also likely to receive intense rainfall during the next few days.

On Monday, the IMD predicts substantial increase in rainfall, with an expected 76 mm of downpour.

During Tuesday, Guwahati in Assam is likely to receive 48 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the local authorities at Guwahati in Assam, have issued an alert following predictions of rainfall in the city over the next few days.

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has mobilized teams to address any potential emergencies that may arise due to the heavy rainfall.

The GMC have also advised citizens of the city to avoid venturing out during rainfall, to keep emergency numbers handy, and to stay tuned to local news channels for updates and instructions.