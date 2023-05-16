Guwahati: Radisson Blu Guwahati celebrated the triumph of MasterChef India Season 7 winner Nayanjyoti Saikia on Tuesday.

The hotel celebrated Saikia’s victory and congratulated him for bringing pride to the entire Northeast region with his culinary expertise.

The management team at Radisson Blu Guwahati recognized and appreciated the spotlight Saikia’s achievement brought to the regional cuisines of the Northeast at the national and global level.

In recognition of his accomplishment, the hotel welcomed the winner and hosted a special lunch in his honour.

During the event, Nayanjyoti Saikia met with the senior management of the hotel and also interacted with the hotel staff while sharing his experience.

He spoke about his journey to becoming a MasterChef India Season 7 winner and how the different cuisines of the Northeast region wowed the judges and audiences alike.

He also highlighted the importance of showcasing the diversity of Northeast cuisine to the rest of the country.

“Winning the MasterChef India Season 7 was a dream come true, and I am grateful to have received such tremendous support from my friends and family. Northeast cuisine is known for its unique blend of flavours and cooking techniques, and I am thrilled that I could showcase this on a national platform,” said Nayanjyoti Saikia during the lunch.

Radisson Blu Guwahati’s Vikas Kumar Verma, Executive Assistant Manager expressed his admiration for Saikia’s accomplishment and stated, “We are incredibly proud of Nayanjyoti Saikia, who has brought glory to the state and made everyone from the Northeast proud. At Radisson Blu Guwahati, we strive to provide our guests with a unique and memorable experience, and we are delighted to welcome Nayanjyoti Saikia to our hotel today. We believe his win is an inspiration to all aspiring chefs in the region.”

On his biggest learning from participating and winning the show, Nayanjyoti had said, “My greatest takeaway from the experience was gaining self-confidence. I did not anticipate the judges enjoying my food, nor did I expect to progress so far in the competition. Despite striving to improve, I battled with persistent self-doubt. Over time, that self-doubt transformed into self-assurance. As someone who is typically reserved and introverted, developing that confidence was a personal triumph. I had the opportunity to meet numerous individuals and acquired invaluable knowledge from them.”

The felicitation ceremony was attended by the team at Radission Blu, food enthusiasts, and media personnel. The event concluded with Nayanjyoti Saikia thanking Radisson Blu Guwahati for hosting him and expressing his desire to collaborate with the hotel in the future to showcase the region’s cuisine to a global audience.

The celebration of Nayanjyoti Saikia’s victory by Radisson Blu Guwahati highlights the importance of promoting regional cuisine and the significant impact that culinary expertise can have on promoting a region’s cultural identity.