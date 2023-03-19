Guwahati: Radisson Blu Hotel Guwahati has introduced special Navratri Thali for the upcoming festival season in Assam. The traditional Indian meal is specially prepared during the auspicious nine-day festival of Navratri.

“Our Navratri Thali comprises a variety of dishes that are made using special ingredients that are allowed during the fasting period. The thali includes Sabudana Khichdi, Kuttu Ki Puri, Aloo Jeera, Lauki Ki Sabzi, Singhare Ki Kadhi, and Samak Rice. We also offer a special dessert made from Sabudana and coconut milk,” the top 5-star hotel in Assam said in a statement.

“Our chefs have put in a lot of effort to prepare these dishes with the utmost care and attention to detail, ensuring that each dish is both delicious and nutritious. We use only the freshest ingredients and prepare each dish with the same love and care that you would expect from a home-cooked meal,” it added.

The Navratri Thali is available for both lunch and dinner at Café B-You. “We offer a range of options to suit your taste and dietary requirements. Whether you are looking for a simple and wholesome meal or something more indulgent, we have something for everyone,” the statement added.

The Navratri Thali is available for a limited time only, so customers are encouraged to visit the hotel soon to experience the unique and delicious meal.

The Navratri festival is traditionally celebrated with family and friends, and the special offering provides an excellent opportunity for families to come together and enjoy a traditional meal.

Whether you are fasting or not, the Navratri Thali is a must-try for anyone who loves traditional Indian cuisine.

“We invite you to come and celebrate the festival of Navratri with us and enjoy the delicious flavours of our Navratri Thali. We look forward to serving you soon!” said the hotel.