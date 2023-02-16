Guwahati: The Great Kabab Factory, at Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati, is organizing a duel of the royals as it brings a unique culinary experience with the ‘Nizami Nawabi’ food festival.

The Indian speciality restaurant offers a unique dining experience for food lovers.

Using recipes combining the ancient with the contemporary, The Great Kabab Factory (TGKF) brings delectable kababs from all over the world to one table.

At The Great Kabab Factory, one can experience mouth-watering kababs prepared in seven different styles, roasted on the tandoor or on a singhri, shallow-fried in a tawa or a mahi tawa, deep-fried in a kadhai, steamed in pots or even grilled on a stone.

‘Nizami Nawabi’ Food Festival:

India is a wonderful treasure chest containing and revealing many fascinating tales from the days of yore. From February 17-26, The Great Kabab Factory is inviting the foodies to a gastronomic journey to India’s most historical and celebrated food provinces, Lucknow and Hyderabad.

“Come aboard an odyssey to India’s regal past, through the bylanes of Lucknow while enjoying a peek into the shahi bawarchi-khanas of Nizams. The culinary rivalry between legendary Nawabs and fabled Nizams is one of the most talked about cuisine dramas in Indian history. Kababs, Korma or Kurries?! Gear up to experience Nawabi opulence & Nizami zaika as the forgotten flavours of a glorious heritage come alive on your palate.”

Awadhi cuisine originates from the Oudh (Awadh) region of Uttar Pradesh and is greatly influenced by Mughal style of cooking techniques.

Awadh gave birth to the “dum” style of cooking or the art of cooking over a slow fire, which has become synonymous with Lucknow today.

Hyderabadi cuisine, conjures up delicacies that are rich in taste and texture with mouth-watering aromas.

A princely legacy of the Nizams of Hyderabad, Hyderabadi cuisine is a blend of Mughlai and North Indian cuisine, with an influence on the spices and herbs native to the Telegu region.

The master chefs at The Great Kabab Factory have curated a royal vegetarian and non-vegetarian feast, a rare treat that comprises a potpourri of rich Lucknowi and Hyderabadi delicacies.

Menu Offerings:

A different menu is set for each day and guests are served unlimited servings of each dish, either vegetarian or non-vegetarian.

Besides the restaurants’ signature kababs such as the Galauti and the Burrah, the meal comprises of daal factory, biryani, a selection of Indian bread and the best of seasonal vegetables and desserts.

The signature kababs have been created after a decade of extensive research and development. TGKF owns a recipe bank of over 450 kababs which include many closely guarded family recipes passed down through the ages.

Various imitations have been created but none match the unique flavour and aromas of the original TGKF signature kababs.

For the vegetarian clientele, the corporate chefs have introduced kababs such as tandoori broccoli and subz galouti which are unique to the TGKF dining experience. All the retail locations worldwide use the TGKF proprietary spice packs that ensure the same great taste everywhere.

The Great Kabab Factory ‘experience’:

When dining at TGKF a guest would get the feel of dining within a virtual food factory. The cutlery resembling factory tools and the metal serving dishes are all factory-like.

The staff wears dungarees to highlight the fact that they are all like factory workers. An open kitchen allows guests to enjoy the feel of eating within factory premises.