Udalguri: In a groundbreaking initiative to promote the physical and mental well-being of students, teachers, parents, and the local community, North East Public School in Rowta, Assam’s Udalguri district, has become the first institution in the state to install a preventive health kiosk.

The innovative Prophylaxis kiosk conducts multiple health tests for students, ensuring early detection and management of potential health issues.

Speaking on the occasion, the school’s Principal, John VK, said that “The Prophylaxis kiosk will allow us to screen all students for health problems, enabling timely diagnosis and intervention. This will not only improve their overall health but also enhance their learning abilities.”.

The Chairman of North East Public School, Dr. Maheswar Brahma, highlighted that the installation aligns with the school’s commitment to preventive healthcare and supports the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of universal healthcare.

He explained that the kiosk, developed by Tech Avant-Garde (TAG) in collaboration with Carte Blanche Registered Schools and Fischer Medical Ventures, is a smart diagnostic tool capable of detecting various health parameters such as blood pressure, blood sugar levels, body temperature, and respiratory issues.

“The Prophylaxis kiosk is a comprehensive solution for monitoring and improving health,” Dr. Brahma said.

“It offers screenings for vision, hearing, dental health, and general well-being, along with mental health assessments. This ensures that any health concerns can be addressed early, benefiting not only students but also the larger community.”

Ali Sait, CEO of Tech Avant-Garde, also expressed his vision for integrating health and education. “Our aim is to revolutionize education by incorporating innovative health initiatives. The Prophylaxis Preventive Health Program is a step toward fostering holistic well-being for students and the community,” he stated.