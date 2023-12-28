Guwahati: In a major breakthrough, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Assam government are set to sign a historic memorandum of settlement (MoS) with the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) on Friday, December 29.

This milestone marks a potential end to a decades-long insurgency that has gripped Assam.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are expected to be present at the momentous signing ceremony at North Block in Delhi, along with 16 leaders of the pro-talks ULFA faction headed by Arabinda Rajkhowa.

It’s a culmination of efforts since 2011 when this group first embraced the path of dialogue.

However, it’s important to note that the other ULFA faction, led by Paresh Baruah and known as ULFA-I, continues to operate outside the peace process. Baruah’s reported presence in Myanmar adds a layer of complexity to the situation.

Born during the Assam Agitation of 1979, the ULFA initially demanded a sovereign Assam. The upcoming MoS, however, is expected to address a broad spectrum of concerns.

Political, economic, and social issues plaguing Assam are likely to find solutions, alongside crucial measures like cultural safeguards and land rights for the indigenous population.