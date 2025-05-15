Horoscope Today | 15 May 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 15 May 2025. Read what the stars have in store for you today (15 May 2025).

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

A small amount of money might come your way today, Aries. It could be a gift, dividend, or bonus. You may want to squander it on gifts for yourself and others rather than put it to more practical use, which is perfectly fine! Books may be especially appealing, particularly those on new spiritual or metaphysical ideas. Set some time aside for a little reading.

Taurus (Apr 21 – May 20)

You should feel and look great today, Taurus. Your charm and social skills are at a high level, and your joviality and gift for conversation should make you a welcome guest at any social event. And you should be invited to a lot of them – perhaps too many! Enjoy this special time of sociability and friendship.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 21)

Your psychic abilities and imagination are operating at a very high level, Gemini. You face other people with a profound, spiritual love. They will return it! You might want to write down your thoughts or draw pictures of whatever pops into your mind, even if you don’t feel you have talent. It’s more important to keep a record for you than set things down for posterity.

Cancer (Jun 22 – Jul 22)

Some friends associated with a group you admire might take you to some kind of rally, Cancer. This could be a lot of fun for you. You could make some new friends. You’re naturally inclined toward humanitarian concerns, and these might be the focus of some animated discussions today. Take in all the information and consider it later. Right now, your mind is overwhelmed!

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 23)

You’re naturally a kind, compassionate person, Leo. Today, your feelings are likely to be focused not only on those close to you but also on all the world’s population. A feeling of unity with the billions you’ve never met could overwhelm you now. You might want to write down your impressions so you can refer to them later. You might otherwise forget it all.

Virgo (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

With today’s planetary aspects, Virgo, you’re likely to feel a rush of love. This includes love for family, friends, partner, and all life forms. The reality of spiritual advancement through love is all around you. Your artistic sensibilities are very high, so you might want to write, draw, or paint something that captures your thoughts and feelings.

Libra (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

You’re feeling especially loving and passionate, Libra, and likely to want to pursue a romantic encounter with the special person in your life. Money matters look positive, as your intuition regarding money management has been working well and is likely to continue. Your psychic and intuitive faculties are wide open and receptive. Don’t be surprised by what you pick up today, even from strangers.

Scorpio (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Today is a great time to form or strengthen romantic relationships, Scorpio. If you aren’t involved, chances are you will meet someone. If you are, expect your relationship to develop a new spiritual bond. New friendships, particularly with people who share your interests, are on the horizon. The coming years will be a time when everyone will have to pull together. Today you get a head start.

Sagittarius (Nov 23 – Dec 21)

This is an ideal day to begin a creative venture, Sagittarius. You’ve had many ideas and creative urges. Today it’s time to choose one and take the first step to making your vision a reality. You will find that the form will change. This is no reason to be discouraged. It’s part of the normal evolution of any work of art. The key here is to begin.

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 21)

Your naturally loving nature gets a boost today, Capricorn. You could look especially attractive, so don’t be surprised if you draw admiring looks from strangers. Romantic novels and movies could seem appealing now, but you’re more interested in the real thing. If you can, try to schedule alone time with the special person in your life. You won’t regret it!

Aquarius (Jan 22 – Feb 19)

Your energy might turn toward beautifying your home, Aquarius. Perhaps you’ve decided to repaint or go in a completely new direction in your decorating taste. Posters or other souvenirs of foreign lands might also be especially appealing now. Expect someone to drop by and bring some interesting news that might get your mind going a thousand miles an hour.

Pisces (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

A number of loving communications may come your way from people who live in distant states or exotic lands. You’re feeling especially affectionate now, Pisces, particularly regarding those closest to you. It might not be a bad idea to get on the phone and talk to people you may not have seen in a long time. They will be glad to hear from you!