Dibrugarh: The Poorvottar Sant Manikanchan Sammelan — 2023 was held on Thursday in the presence of Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Dr. Mohan Bhagwat at the North Kamla Bari Satra of Majuli, known as the holy “Land of Satras” in Assam.

The last sammelan happened 57 years ago in 1966.

In this one-day Sant Sammelan, a total number of 104 spiritual leaders belonging to 48 Satras of Assam and 37 different religious institutions and sects from all over the Northeastern states were present.

The main objective of this conference was to pursue coordination, goodwill and harmony among all the different Sanatan spiritual traditions and communities and also, there was a unanimous call for mutual cooperation towards this mission.

At the conference, discussion on various issues faced by the people of the Northeastern region of Bharat and the different sects operating in it.

In the Sant Sammelan, Dr. Bhagwat said that just as every person has a particular nature, similarly every nation has its own unique way of life and the nature of the nation is derived by its culture.

The sanskruti of Bharat is reflected through “Ekam Sat Vipra Bahudha Vadanti” (Truth is one but it’s revealed by intellectuals differently).

This all-inclusive tradition exists only in Bharat.

Dr. Bhagwat also stressed that in today’s crucial period, Bharat has to stand firm to give this message of peace and coexistence to the whole world.

Towards fulfilling this noble task of Bharat, the revered spiritualists and Sants will have to come forward in our society.

Dr. Bhagwat reminded everyone that we all have the same ancestors, also, we all have the same values and we all have to take our unity forward while adhering to our diversity.

“Unity is not uniformity, but it is unionness,” said Dr Bhagwat.

He also said that we have to try hard to make our society self-reliant through service, education, healthcare and employment.

Dr. Bhagwat said that there is a great need for national awareness in families to upkeep Bharat’s eternal spiritual values and time-tested customs.

He requested all the Dharmacharyas and their Maths and temples to do the work of conveying this great message of Bharat and her best spiritual values ??to the new generation.

Dr. Bhagwat added, just like what Assam’s Shrimant Shankardev exemplified in his noble life by bringing social reforms, the same way, we all have to eliminate the evils within our society through our benevolent behaviour to eliminate different social evils.

In today’s one-day Sant Sammelan, the prominent among eminent Satradhikars and Dharmacharyas from Northeast Bharat include Chittaranjan Maharaj from Shantikali Ashram of Tripura, Janardan Dev Goswami of North Kamlabari Satra, Satradhikar Prabhu from Auni Aati Satra, Dakshin Pat Satra, Garh Mool Satra, Sundaria Satra of Barpeta, Pramukh Bhonte from Namsai Bodhi Vihar, Pramukh Mahant of Parshuram Kund, Arunachal Pradesh, religious leaders from Shrimant Shankardev Sangh, Daloi Puramon Kinjin of Jayantiya Pahad, Meghalaya, Jheliang Rong Hararkka, Bodo Bali Batho Samaj, Rajashree Bhagyachandra Foundation, Manipur, Lakhiman Sangh, Karbi Anglong, Kargu Gamgi Samaj, Arunachal and Assam Sattra Mahasabha, etc. were present.

The two-day visit of Dr. Bhagwat will come to an end tomorrow after addressing a huge public meeting in Majuli.

The RSS chief’s visit to Majuli holds significance in the wake of recent reports on religious conversions on the river island.

The RSS, known for its advocacy of Hindu nationalism, has long emphasised the preservation of indigenous cultural practices and traditions.