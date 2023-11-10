GUWAHATI: Bandana Kalita, the prime accused in the sensational Guwahati double murder case that rocked Assam earlier this year has been granted bail.

The Kamrup-Metro district and sessions court granted bail to Bandana Kalita on Thursday (November 09).

According to reports, Bandana Kalita will have to appear at Noonmati police station in Guwahati city of Assam two days a week.

Moreover, she will not be able to leave her home district without the court’s permission.

Bandana Kalita – the prime accused allegedly killed her husband and mother-in-law before chopping them into pieces and store their body parts in a refrigerator.

Three days after the murder, the accused dumped the bodies of the victims at Sohra (Cherrapunji) in Meghalaya.

The prime accused in the case, Bandana Kalita allegedly committed the murder along with her lover and another friend.

They alledly ganged up to viciously murder her husband Amarjyoti Dey and mother-in-law Shankari Dey.

It may be noted that the mother-son duo, the victims in the case, were reported missing since August last year.

The murder of the mother-son duo by the woman came to light on February 19, seven months after the murder took place.

The incident was reported from Noonmati locality in Guwahati city of Assam.

The murders are believed to have been the result of an extra-marital relationship that the accused woman had with another man.