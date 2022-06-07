Guwahati: A 27-year-old Assam police woman constable has won applause as she was seen carrying her seven-month-old baby to her workplace.

Sachita Rani Roy, posted in Silchar PI Court in Cachar district, was spotted walking into her office with her baby in a carrier.

Roy reaches the office with her baby at 10:30 am every morning and only leaves after completing her duty.

She joined the office after her 26-week maternity leave is over,

The woman cop applied for an extension of her leave but the authorities have not granted it so far.

She added that there is no one back at home to take care of the baby.

“I have no one at home to take care of my baby so I am forced to bring her along with me. It gets uncomfortable at times but I have no other option,” said Roy.

Roy’s husband is a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan and is posted outside of Assam.

Roy, a resident of Silchar’s Malugram area, said she is grateful to her colleagues and the police department for being very accommodating.

“I do leave a little early as it gets very difficult for the baby to be with me throughout the day,” she told ND TV.

“I have applied for further leave but until it is approved, I will continue my duty this way,” Roy said.