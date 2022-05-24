Guwahati: The Assam police has slapped stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against five people who allegedly set Batadraba police station in central Assam’s Nagaon district on fire for their suspected nexus with Islamist terror outfit.

Police have arrested 23 people including the wife and minor daughter of Safikul Islam, a fish trader whose alleged custodial death had led to protests, and a mob torching Batadrava police station on Saturday.

“In the video footage, both the wife and the daughter can be seen setting fire to the police station. The others arrested are also relatives (of the deceased),” Indian Express quoted Nagaon SP Leena Doley as saying.

Doley said the minor has been apprehended as per Juvenile Justice rules.

The SP said the UAPA case was registered at Dhing police station, which has jurisdiction over the village of the accused people.

She said that Nagaon policehave got in touch with the police in Barpeta and Bongaigaon districts to confirm whether any of them are linked to the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

The ABT is Bangladesh-based Islamist banned terror outfit.

Since March, Assam Police has arrested at least 10 people in Barpeta and Bongaigaon districts with alleged links to ABT.

Safiqul Islam, a resident of Salonibari, was on his way to Sivasagar district on Friday night on a business trip when the Batadraba police allegedly stopped him and demanded Rs 10,000 and a duck from him.

When Safiqul failed to meet their demands, the police allegedly took him to Batadraba police station and beat him up in custody, leading to his death.

Following Saturday’s incident, the authorities on Sunday bulldozed houses of several families including Safikul who were allegedly involved in setting the Batadrava Police Station on fire on Saturday.

Nagaon police claimed the accused were “encroachers” and were staying on government land with “forged” documents.