SLPRB Assam SI Admit Card 2025: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam, will release admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment starting at 11 am.

Candidates who passed the written examination can download their admit cards from the official website, slprbassam.in.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The PET/PST for SI positions (Unarmed Branch, Communication, and Armed Branch) is scheduled to take place from March 17 to 21 at the 4th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, Guwahati.

In addition, the SLPRB will soon announce the schedule for the Practical Test for Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.).

To download the admit card, candidates should follow these steps:

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Visit the official SLPRB website: slprbassam.in Click on the “PET/PST admit card link” on the homepage. Enter your application number, candidate name, and date of birth. Click the “Download” button. The admit card will be displayed for download and printing.