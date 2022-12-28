SILCHAR: The police in Karimganj district of Assam opened fire at suspected cattle smugglers along the India-Bangladesh border, officials informed on Wednesday.

The police in Karimganj district of Assam opened fire to stop suspected cattle smugglers from Bangladesh entering India.

A group from Bangladesh was planning to enter into the Nilambazar area in Karimganj district of Assam for allegedly lifting cows, police said.

A police team led by DSP of Karimganj district of Assam – Gitartha Dev Sarma – was camping in the area since Tuesday night.

The Assam police team noticed movement of miscreants around a kilometre away from the India-Bangladesh border.

Also read: Assam: Yaba tablets worth Rs 1.75 crore seized in Cachar by BSF

When the group of miscreants was challenged and asked to surrender, they fled from the area.

The police, in a bid to stop them from fleeing opened fire.

However, the miscreants, taking advantage of the darkness, managed to escape from the area.

No casualty or injury to any person was reported due to firing, the Assam police informed.