‘Fearless’ policewoman from Assam – Junmoni Rabha is likely to be arrested soon.

Junmoni Rabha, who is currently serving as a sub-inspector under Assam police, is likely to be arrested under corruption charges.

Junmoni Rabha is currently posted at the Kaliabor police station in Nagaon district of Assam.

According to inputs, as many as seven FIRs were lodged against Junmoni Rabha alleging corruption at a police station in Majuli district.

The charges also reportedly include three non-bailable charges.

Sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha became popular among the masses in Assam after she made the headlines for a couple of times this year.

Recently, she arrested her fiancé under fraud charges.

Earlier, in January this year, a telephonic conversation of Junmoni Rabha with Bihpuria MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan got leaked in the social media.

Bihpuria MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan had ‘demanded’ Junmoni Rabha, who was then serving as an SI in Majuli district of Assam, to digress from their responsibilities in a case relating to seizing of a boat belonging to Mising tribals.

In the telephonic conversation, Junmoni Rabha was clearly heard refusing to buckle under pressure from the Assam MLA.

She even questioned the Assam MLA on how he “being a representative of the people ask police to break rules and regulations”.