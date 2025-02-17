Guwahati: Following the directive of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam Police established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday to probe the high-profile case.

The case was filed at the CID Police Station under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, involving Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s wife and a Pakistani national.

Registered as CID PS Case No. 05/25, the case includes serious charges under Sections 48, 61, 152, 197(1) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Section 13(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

In order to ensure a thorough and effective investigation, the DGP has appointed a specialized team of officers.

The appointed officers are M. P. Gupta, IPS, Senior Deputy General of Police (SDGP), CID, Pranabjyoti Goswami, IPS, Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP, Administration) – Member, Rosie Kalita, APS, Superintendent of Police (Chief Minister’s Security Vigilance) – Chairman, Member and Moitrayee Deka, APS, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Guwahati – Member.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Sarma, announced the registration of a case by Assam Police’s CID against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and others.

The case, identified as CID PS Case No. 05/2025, comes after a decision by the state cabinet in response to growing concerns over alleged foreign interference in India’s internal matters.

The investigation focuses on Sheikh’s alleged ties to Elizabeth Gogoi, wife of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

According to Chief Minister Sarma, Elizabeth Gogoi, a British national, had been affiliated with ‘LEAD Pakistan’ during her tenure in Islamabad.

She also maintained connections with Sheikh through climate change organizations operating in both India and Pakistan.

The Chief Minister alleged that Sheikh is a key figure in Pakistan’s ISI, making this a matter of national security rather than politics.