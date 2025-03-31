The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has announced an additional result for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of the Constable recruitment exam.
Candidates can check their results on slprbassam.in.
Why Was the Additional Result Announced?
SLPRB clarified that a logical sequencing error in the software affected the cut-off marks for Social and Special Categories in the Merit List for:
Constable (AB & UB)
Constable (Communication)
After corrections, additional candidates have been shortlisted for the written exam, following the 1:5 eligibility criteria (five candidates per available vacancy). However, the results of already-qualified candidates remain unchanged.
Assam Police Constable Written Exam Date & Admit Card
Admit Card Release Date: April 1, 2025, from 11 AM
Exam Date: April 6, 2025 (Rescheduled from March 23)
Reason for Postponement: Administrative reasons
How to Download the Admit Card?
Candidates can download their Assam Police Constable Written Admit Card 2025 using their:
Application Number
Name
Date of Birth
Important Exam Day Guidelines
Bring a printed copy of the admit card.
Carry a government-issued photo ID (Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license, or Voter ID).
Follow all instructions on the admit card carefully.
Candidates must appear at their allotted exam center—no changes will be allowed.
Vacancies for the Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025
The written exam will be held for various posts, including:
Assam Police
- Constable (UB): 1,645 vacancies
- Constable (AB): 2,300 vacancies
- Boatman: 58 vacancies
- Assam Police Radio Organization (APRO)
- Constable (UB): 1 vacancy
- Constable (Carpenter): 2 vacancies
Hills Tribe (Backlog Vacancies)
- Constable (UB): 144 vacancies
- Constable (AB): 1 vacancy
- Fire & Emergency Services, Assam
- Sub-Officer: 1 vacancy
- Emergency Rescuer: 39 vacancies
- Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards (DGCD & CGHG), Assam
- Constable (Grade 3): 269 vacancies
- Havildar: 5 vacancies
- Wireless Operator: 12 vacancies
- Dresser: 2 vacancies
Prison Department, Assam
- Nurse: 1 vacancy
- Laboratory Technician: 2 vacancies
- Teacher: 4 vacancies
- Craft Instructor: 2 vacancies
- Tractor Operator: 1 vacancy
- Candidates must check the official website for further updates and ensure they follow all guidelines for a smooth examination process.