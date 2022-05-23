North Lakhimpur: In yet another incident of bride trafficking to Rajasthan, police on Sunday arrested six persons in North Assam’s North Lakhimpur and rescued the victim of trafficking.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police from North Lakhimpur Police Station arrested the six persons along with a trafficked girl from North Lakhimpur Railway Station as they were about to board a train to Rajasthan.

The arrested persons were identified as Ramesh Kumar, Azad Pareek, Mahesh Kumar and Balwinder Singh from Rajasthan along with a trafficking agent named Rita Dutta from Harmutty in Lakhimpur. The mother of the victim was also arrested by the police.

According to the police, the mother of the 18-year-old victim, who is from Mazgaon in Panigaon, Lakhimpur, sold her to the trafficker at Rs. 1.30 lakhs to be taken as a bride to Rajasthan.

The four men from Rajasthan’s Azad Nagar village under Pratap Nagar Police Station of Bhilwara district had come to take the girl from North Lakhimpur with the help of local agent Rita Dutta.

Police recovered marriage bonds from the arrested persons. The police has filed a suo-moto case (no 255/22) at NL Police Station. The incident once again brings to light the continued bride trafficking of girls from this region to Rajasthan and other places of India.

Less than a year ago a young woman from a tea garden in Lakhimpur district escaped the clutches of bridal trafficking in Rajasthan after experiencing gruesome atrocities including an acid attack followed by abuses on the social media from her husband.

The victim, hailing from No. 10 Line of Zoihing Tea Estate in Lakhimpur district was married to Prakash Soni, son of Iswar Lal Soni of Gali No. 2 of Baldev Nagar, Jodhpur in Rajasthan through an alleged bridal trafficking arrangement in 2017.

These incidents further establish the fact of a human trafficking nexus between Rajasthan and Assam that targets young women from poor and vulnerable communities of the society under the veil of marriage.