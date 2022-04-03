Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit upper Assam’s Dibrugarh on April 28 this month, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

Modi during his visit will inaugurate seven Cancer Hospitals and lay the foundation stone for another seven Cancer hospitals from Dibrugarh.

The Prime Minister will also address a public meeting later in the day at Khanikar police reserve field.

In view of Modi’s proposed visit, Chief Minister Sarma on Sunday visited the Khanikar Police Reserve area in Dibrugarh to take stock of the entire area.

He asked the concerned officers to initiate all necessary steps to remove all glitches for the successful conduct of the public function of the Prime Minister.



He took stock of all the facilities put in place in the hospital which will be dedicated to the people by the Prime Minister on April 28.



Sarma also held a meeting with DC Dibrugarh and other senior officers of the State government and asked them to take all steps to make the Prime Minister’s visit successful.