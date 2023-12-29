Guwahati: In a disturbing incident, youths associated with a Hindu right-wing group vandalized a petrol pump in Lower Assam‘s Nalbari district. The attack occurred after the establishment adorned itself for Christmas celebrations.

The incident unfolded at the Ohma Energy Station, a BPCL petrol pump at Satra under Ghograpar Police station in Nalbari district, when a group of four youths entered the establishment around 7:30 pm and raised objections to the Christmas decorations.

According to petrol pump staff, the youths, who identified themselves as members of a Hindu right wing group, demanded the removal of the festive lights, stars, and Christmas trees.

CCTV footage captured the exchange, which escalated when staff refused to comply. The youths allegedly tore down the decorations and threatened to set the pump ablaze.

The management of the RO decorated the establishment with lights, stars and Christmas trees on December 24 on the occasion of Christmas.

The group of youth also pulled the nozzle from the dispensing machine and attempted to spill the fuel.

Police were called to the scene, and upon arrival, found the decorations vandalized.

While the management filed two separate complaints with the Ghograpar police station, no FIR has been registered yet. Nalbari SP Supriya Das assured an investigation and due process.

“We are currently investigating the incident, and appropriate actions will be taken in accordance with the law. A case will be registered in due course,” SP Das told Northeast Now.

The incident has sparked concern about respecting diverse celebrations and maintaining communal harmony. The petrol pump management, in a statement, expressed their commitment to inclusivity and highlighted the region’s historically diverse and peaceful nature.

“We have decorated our petrol pump for all festivals and national days, including Independence Day, Republic Day, Bihu, Holi, Diwali, and Christmas. Decorating for holidays is a common practice for businesses like ours, and it’s a way for us to contribute to the festive spirit of the community,” said a statement.

“We are deeply disturbed by the recent incident at our petrol pump. We have always valued the diversity and harmony of the Northeast region, and we believe that the entire country is built on the principles of secularism and inclusion,” said Anjali Tirkey, proprietor of Ohma Energy Station.

“What happened, not just threatens and endangers the establishment and people but also the spirit of the Northeast,” she added.