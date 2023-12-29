Guwahati: In an attempt to thwart pollution, the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) is going to start green buses in the city from the month of January 2024.

There will be around 200 eco-friendly pollution-free buses that are roped in and it start in a phased manner.

The first fleet of buses will start on New Year’s Day on the 1st of January 2024.

The buses have already reached Guwahati and are stationed at the Rupnagar area and it is waiting for the flag-off ceremony.

The city of Guwahati is witnessing immense pollution in the last couple of years and with the advent of urban infrastructure and cutting down of trees the measure to introduce green buses will be a boon for the people of the city.

All these buses are expected to cover every route of the city making it convenient for the city dwellers who are lately witnessing a shortage of private buses on many routes.