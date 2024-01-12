GUWAHATI: The BJP-led Assam government will grant permission to the Congress party for holding its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra across the state.

This was stated by Assam chief minister and BJP top-gun in the Northeast – Himanta Biswa Sarma, while speaking to the media.

However, he said that the Assam government is yet to receive any kind of communication from the Congress party, seeking permission for the march.

According to the Congress, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which will be led by former party president Rahul Gandhi, will enter into Assam on January 18.

Prior to that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, will be launched in Manipur and traverse through over 100 kilometres to enter Nagaland, from where it will come to Assam.

“The chief secretary (of Assam) is yet to receive any information regarding the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He added: “We don’t know when they are coming or which routes they will take during the course of their march.”

Furthermore, the Assam chief minister added that the state government would not grant permission to the Congress to take out the Yatra through cities.

“It’s ok if they take their Yatra through the national highways. But if they want to move through cities, they must finish it before eight in the morning,” said Sarma.

He said that the Assam government will not even grant permission to the BJP, if they want to take out similar marches through cities.

However, contrary to the statement of the Assam CM, it was seen that on January 10, a rally of the BJP, led by its national president moved through the Guwahati city during rush hours, creating massive traffic snarls in the city roads.