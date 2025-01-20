Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Associate-I (1 no.) and Project Associate-II (2 nos.) in a Department of Biotechnology, Government of India research project entitled “DBT- North East Centre for Agricultural Biotechnology (DBT-NECAB): Phase III.” The engagement will be purely temporary and the selected candidate will not be entitled to any claim, right, interest or further benefits in terms of regularization or consideration of further appointment to the said post or any other post. The seed of the Assam Agricultural University got life with the establishment of the Assam Agricultural College in 1948 in Jorhat, the cultural capital of Assam and the Assam Veterinary College in the same year in Nagaon in middle Assam. The institution came to the present shape in 1969 with establishment of the Assam Agricultural University on April 1, 1969 under an act called The Assam Agricultural University Act, 1968 with its headquarters at Jorhat. Since then, being the sole agricultural university of the state, and the first such institution in the entire north-eastern region, Assam Agricultural University is serving the interests of various stakeholders including the farmers, agripreneurs and the agricultural industry.

Name of post : Research Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : Rs 58,000/- (Rupees fifty eight thousand only) per month plus 8% HRA

Essential Qualification :

PhD degree in Agriculture (Plant Breeding and Genetics/ Biotechnology) with atleast one research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) journal

NET qualified candidates will get preference

Name of post : Project Associate-II

No. of posts : 2

Fellowship : Rs. 35,000/- (Rupees thirty five thousand only) per month plus 8% HRA

Essential Qualification :

Master’s Degree in Agricultural sciences from a recognized university

2 years experience in R&D in Industrial and Academic Institutions or Science and Technology Organisations and Scientific activities and services

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 24h January, 2025 at 10am

The venue is altogether in the office chamber of the Chief Scientist, AAU-ARRI, Titabar

How to apply :

Applicants may appear for the interview with resumes, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here