GUWAHATI: The opposition in Assam has stated that it is worried about the common people’s liking for fascism, communalism and autocracy.

The opposition in Assam claimed that secularism is being attacked and an attempt is beung made to destroy the Constitution.

Addressing the Assam assembly CPI-M legislator – Manoranjan Talukdar said, “Secularism is being attacked. Attempts are made to destroy the Constitution.”

“Voices opposing government’s decisions are branded as anti-national. This will weaken democracy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi said: “From 2014 onwards, there has been a situation similar to emergency.”

“After 75 years of India’s independence, a religious, feudal and casteist society is being made,” Akhil Gogoi said.

The common people are liking fascism, communalism and autocracy, which is very worrying, Gogoi added.

A one-day special session of the Assam assembly was convened on Wednesday to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.