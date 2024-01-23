Guwahati: Amidst escalating deforestation concerns and climate change challenges, in yet another shocking decision by Assam‘s principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) and head of forest force (HoFF) Mahendra Kumar Yadava, has triggered outrage.

PCCF Yadava issued three Expressions of Interest (EOI) notices in December 2023, inviting bids for 20-year mining leases in pristine forest areas within Assam. This move has sent shockwaves through environmental groups and concerned citizens.

The notices pertain to Rani Reserve Forest in Kamrup East division, Sonaikusi Reserve Forest in Nagaon divison, and Rakhyashini Proposed Reserve Forest in Goalpara divison. Sources estimate the value of minor minerals in these areas to be at least Rs 400 crore.

Northeast Now has learnt that a father and son duo operating several quarries and stone-crusher units in Karbi Anglong, Nagaon and Morigaon districts, who were earlier charge-sheeted by the CBI in the Dima Hasao compensatory afforestation scam, were instrumental in tweaking the selection criteria in the EoI document.

Under the Assam Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2013, the PCCF & HoFF is the competent authority vested with the powers of calling for Expression of Interests (EoIs) and tenders for settlement of certain kinds of Minor Mineral Concession Areas (mahals).

The EoI criteria set stringent conditions for potential bidders, including extensive experience in mining and stone crushing, high annual turnover, and minimum mining quantities. These restrictive requirements raise concerns about limited competition and potential favoritism towards pre-determined companies.

Furthermore, the decision to issue these notices directly from the PCCF office, bypassing the usual process of DFOs handling tendering, raises further questions about transparency and due procedure.

The proposed mining plans face legal hurdles as well. Under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, permission from the Central government is mandatory for any diversion of forest land for non-forest purposes like mining. No such clearances have been sought or obtained in this case.

Environmentalists fear that these plans could not only destroy ecologically sensitive areas but also set a dangerous precedent for future exploitation of Assam’s forest resources. They express concerns about potential water contamination, soil erosion, and habitat destruction for endangered species.

MK Yadava is already mired in several controversies even as the National Green Tribunal (NGT)’s Principal Bench has summoned him regarding the illegal diversion of forest land for non-forestry purposes without following the procedures under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

One environmental activist who did not wish to be named said that it has become a practice for the officials of the Assam forest department to sacrifice precious forest resources for vested interests.

Facing intense public scrutiny and NGT summons regarding other forest land diversion issues, Yadava surprisingly put the three EoI notices on hold on January 16, 2024. However, speculation is rife within the department that the mining plans might be revived after the NGT hearing.