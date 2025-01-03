Assam: Passenger boat with 50 on board stranded in Brahmaputra in Dhubri

Dhubri: A passenger boat carrying over 50 people was stranded in the Brahmaputra River in Dhubri, Assam since Thursday night.

The passengers became stranded in the Brahmaputra River due to dense fog and shallow water levels.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to locals, the boat was unable to navigate the treacherous conditions, leaving its passengers stuck in the waters throughout the freezing night without shelter or supplies.

Also Read: Indian Railways launch three new trains for Assam

A rescue operation was launched, with one regular boat and two mechanized boats from Dhubri dispatched to rescue the stranded passengers.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Meghalaya: Congress MP says voting NPP in ADC would be disastrous

While one of the mechanized boats managed to rescue 15 passengers, the remaining two rescue boats became stuck in the dense fog and shallow river depths as well.

However, all the boats were rescued on the morning of January 3 with no reports of any casualties.