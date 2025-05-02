Assam Panchayat Elections: First phase voting begins across Upper Assam, North Assam & Barak Valley

Dibrugarh: The first phase of the Assam Panchayat elections is underway, with polling commencing early this morning across multiple districts in Upper Assam, Northern Assam, and Barak Valley, including Dibrugarh.

Several districts, including Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Majuli, Jorhat, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi in Assam, are conducting the elections, a crucial exercise in local governance.

Notably, more than 1.80 crore voters, including 90.71 lakh male voters, 89.65 lakh female voters, and 408 others, will cast their votes in 25,007 polling stations across both phases of the election. The second phase will take place on 7 May in the remaining 13 districts, and the authority will count the votes on 11 May.

Moreover, the state election commission has deployed over 1.20 lakh polling personnel in addition to the security forces, ensuring the smooth and secure conduct of the elections.

Dibrugarh MLA and Power Minister, Prasanta Phukan, exercised his franchise at Polling Station No. 102(A), Khonia Gaon Sonali Sangha (K), under ZPC No. 22-06 Dibrugarh West, APC No. 1 Barbaruah, Ward No. 10 Sut Bokpara, and GP No. 13 Niz Mancotta.

Following his vote, Phukan stated, “I have cast my vote in the Sonali Sangha polling station. The people have come here before time to cast their votes which was a good sign.

“This time, the BJP will win 90 per cent of their seats,” he added.

Across Dibrugarh district, polling is underway in 1,164 polling stations.

However, Polling Station No. 1001, Mukulbari Tea Garden Mazdoor Club, under the Chabua-Lahowal Assembly Constituency, will not see any voting.

This is due to the uncontested election of all candidates for Zila Parishad Member, Anchalik Panchayat Member, and Gaon Panchayat Ward Member posts in that area.

The district is holding elections for 22 Zila Parishad constituencies, 7 Anchalik Panchayats, and 930 Gaon Panchayat Wards across 93 Gaon Panchayats.

Dibrugarh District Commissioner, Bikram Kairi, cited the extensive arrangements made for the smooth conduct of the elections.

“To ensure smooth conduct of the elections, the Dibrugarh district administration has deployed 22 Zonal Officers, 53 Sector Officers, 1,165 Presiding Officers, and 4,660 Polling Officers across 1,165 polling stations”, Kairi asserted.

Additionally, Kairi stated that female officials will exclusively manage 62 polling stations