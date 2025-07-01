Applications are invited for recruitment of 1340 engineering positions or jobs under SSC in 2025.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Engineers in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Engineer

No. of posts : 1340

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Junior Engineer (Civil) -Border Roads Organization :

Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institute; or

(a) Three-Year Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute/

Board;

and

(b) Two years of working experience also in Planning/ Execution/ Maintenance of Civil Engineering works

2. Junior Engineer (E&M) -Border Roads Organization :

Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/Institute; or

(a) Three years Diploma in Electrical/ Automobile/ Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute/ Board;

and

(b) Two-Year experience also in Planning/ Execution/ Maintenance of Electrical or Mechanical Engineering works

3. Junior Engineer (Civil) -Brahmaputra Board, Ministry of Jal Shakti : Three-Year Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institution

4. Junior Engineer (Mechanical), Central Water Commission : Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in

Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution

5. Junior Engineer (Civil), Central Water Commission : Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in

Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institution

6. Junior Engineer (Electrical), Central Public Works Department (CPWD) : Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

7. Junior Engineer (Civil), Central Public Works Department (CPWD) : Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

8. Junior Engineer (Mechanical), DGQA-NAVAL, Ministry of Defence :

Degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institute; or

(a) Three-Year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution plus

(b) Two-Year experience also in the respective field

9. Junior Engineer (Electrical), DGQA-NAVAL, Ministry of Defence :

Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University; or

(a) Three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution plus

(b) Two-Year experience in the respective field

10. Junior Engineer (Electrical), Farakka Barrage Project, Ministry of Jal Shakti : Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute or Board.

11. Junior Engineer (Civil), Farakka Barrage Project, Ministry of Jal Shakti : Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute or Board.

12. Junior Engineer (Civil), Military Engineer Services (MES) :

Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institute; or

(a) Three-Year Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute/

Board;

and

(b) Two years of working experience in Planning/ Execution/ Maintenance of Civil Engineering works

13. Junior Engineer (E&M), Military Engineer Services (MES) :

Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University;

or

(a) Three-Year diploma in Electrical or also Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institute or University or Board; and

(b) Two-Year experience in Planning, Execution and Maintenance of Electrical or Mechanical Engineering Works

14. Junior Engineer (E&M), National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) : Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institution.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online altogether for the above posts through the website https://ssc.gov.in/ up to 21.07.2025 (23:00 hours)

Application Fees :

Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred only). Women candidates and also candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can altogether be paid only through online payment modes, namely BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit card

Last date and time for making online fee payment 22.07.2025 (23:00 hours)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here