Assam: One arrested in connection with Umrangso coal mine tragedy

Guwahati: One person has been arrested in connection with the Umrangso Coal Mining tragedy in Dima Hasao, Assam on Tuesday.

According to reports, the arrested person has been identified as Punish Nunisa.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sources said Nunisa was in charge of the mine where the tragedy took place.

The police have registered an FIR under Umrangso PS citing Sections 3(5)/105 BNS, r/w Section 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

Also Read: Assam STF arrests suspected jihadi in Kokrajhar

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

With the tragedy continuing, Samarjit Haflongbar, former CEM of the NCHAC accused current NCHAC CEM Debolal Garlosa and his wife Konika Hojai of being involved in the alleged illegal mining.

He claimed that Konika Hojai is what the government labels as an approved buyer of coal and hence she had been running the illegal coal mine.

Also Read: Assam: BJP leader Kamal Dey found dead in Guwahati

He also added that the site where the incident took place does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Assam Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.

It may be mentioned that three miners were confirmed to be dead while 17 are still stuck in the mine.