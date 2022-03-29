Guwahati: Oil India Ltd and Mission Smile are coming together to support children born with cleft deformities from the Districts of Dibrugarh and Tinsukia under OIL’s CSR initiative.

An agreement of understanding was signed by Dr Shantanu Baishya, Chief General Manager-Medical Services, OIL and Dr Hiteshwar Sarma, Medical Director of Mission Smile in presence of Prasanta Borkakoty, Resident Chief Executive, OIL Duliajan, Joyshree Das Verma-Trustee Mission Smile & Honorary Consul of Israel, NE India and other officials of both the organizations.

Under this agreement cleft children of these two districts will be counselled and brought to Mission Smiles Guwahati Comprehensive Cleft Care Centre for complete treatment.

Also Read: With no support from Assam’s Film Development Corporation, Himangshu Das uploads Goru on YouTube

According to the agreement, 50 per cent cost of will be borne by OIL and the balance of 50% of the cost is to be borne by Assam Government as per the public-private partnership (PPP).

It may be mentioned that Mission Smile has been running the cleft free project with the Government of Assam since 2010. This is the first time the OIL has come forward to join hands with Mission Smile to spread smiles in the state.

Prasanta Borkakoty, Resident Chief Executive of Oil India Ltd expressed his happiness on this occasion of partnership with Mission Smile in caring for the cleft affected children and desires OIL to create a significant impact on the lives of these children suffering from cleft deformities.

Expressing his satisfaction with the partnership Conrad Dennis, COO of Mission Smile said in an official statement that “We are privileged to join hands with Oil India Ltd in our Mission to make the North East Cleft Free. It is through support from Institutions like Oil India Ltd that these little ones are getting a new lease on a life-changing future for themselves and their families. We thank Oil India for their support and look forward to a long and enduring partnership going forward.”

Also Read: Assam govt takes over assets of Nagaon and Cachar Paper Mills

Mission Smile will conduct awareness camps and pre-screening camps in collaboration with RBSK and National Health Mission to identify cleft children from these two districts from the next month onwards.