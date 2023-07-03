Guwahati: Noted Assamese singer Sudakshina Sarma passed away on Monday, July 3 at the age of 89 after battling various illnesses in Guwahati, Assam.

She succumbed to aspiration pneumonia with sepsis and pressure sores while undergoing treatment at the GMCH.

Born as Nirupama Hazarika in Guwahati in 1934, Sudakshina Sarma was the younger sister of the legendary musician ‘Xudhakontho’ Dr Bhupen Hazarika and the elder sister of Jayanta Hazarika.

Following her marriage to lyricist and music composer Dileep Sarma, she was given the name ‘Sudakshina’ by her father-in-law.

Throughout her career, she mesmerized audiences with her soulful voice, delivering several popular songs including “Kotha Aru Xur,” “Jetuka Bolere,” “Xaratkalor Rati,” and many more.

Last year in October, Sudakshina Sarma underwent a successful leg surgery at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after sustaining severe injuries from a fall in her bathroom.

Her condition remained stable after the surgery, as informed by doctors. However, she had been unwell for an extended period and was admitted to the hospital for observation.

It is worth noting that the singer had generously decided to donate all her organs.

Sudakshina Sarma had an agreement with Ellora Vigyan Mancha, an NGO dedicated to organ donation in Guwahati, regarding her noble act.