North Lakhimpur: In North Lakhimpur of Assam, a college professor has been arrested on charges of sexually harassing 58 girl students of Semester III in the Assamese department.

The Assistant Professor, Hemanta Kumar Sarma posted at the North Lakhimpur College (Autonomous) was apprehended by the police after receiving complaints from the college authorities.

The accusations also include his alleged habit of entering classes in a drunken state.

According to BC Chetia, Principal of the college, they received a written complaint from 58 girl students of the Assamese department, alleging inappropriate physical touching by Sarma inside the classroom while he was in a drunken state.

The complaint also mentioned that some of the victim students had to drop out of college due to sexual harassment by the assistant professor.

Principal Chetia further stated that upon receiving the complaint, a meeting of the internal discipline committee and Anti-Sexual Harassment at the Workplace Cell of the college was convened, and it was decided to forward the complaint to the police.

On the other hand, Hemanta Kumar Sarma denied all the accusations levelled against him.

peaking to the media after his arrest at North Lakhimpur Sadar Police Station, Sarma stated that it was a conspiracy against him and that the truth would prevail at the proper time.