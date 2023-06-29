GUWAHATI: There will be no more felicitation of the Assam chief minister with Gamosas and flower bouquets during official programmes.

This was directed by the Assam chief minister’s office (CMO) on Wednesday (June 28) to the deputy commissioners of all the districts in the state.

“Felicitation of HCM with Gamosas/flower bouquets to be strictly avoided and no gift item to be offered to the HCM,” the CMO directive read.

Furthermore, the CMO has also instructed the DCs to serve tea to the Assam chief minister in earthen cups during official programmes.

Also, the DCs have been instructed to ensure that “water should be kept in glass bottles/jugs instead of single use plastic bottles”.

Moreover, the directive also asked the DCs to ensure that during official programmes of the Assam chief minister, lunch and dinner should be vegetarian.

“Lunch and dinner menu should always be simple vegetarian meal with Assamese/local tribal style menu,” the directive stated.

On the other hand, the DCs have also been asked to make arrangements for plantation of a “commercial tree” the next morning, “in case of HCM’s overnight stay”.