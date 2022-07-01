Guwahati: The National Highway 44 connecting Tripura from Silchar has been closed for traffic following a heavy breach of the highway at Poamara near Karimganj town in South Assam.

PWD officials said all traffic from Silchar to Tripura and return would be routed through Karimganj town.

“The stretch of National Highway along the Karimganj Bypass near Poamara ROB was breached on Friday morning. At present the road is closed for all kinds of vehicular traffic movement with immediate effect until further order,” said a PWD (NH) official.

— Karimganj Police (@karimganjpolice) July 1, 2022

The official said that an alternative route from Baba Hotel to Poamara via Karimganj Town along the existing road NH-44 has been opened.

The traffics coming from the Badarpur side towards Tripura will follow the existing NH-44 from Baba Hotel to Poamara via Karimganj Town and then will follow Karimganj Bypass via Poamara-Kaliganj PWD Road, he said.

The traffic coming from the Tripura side will follow the existing NH-44 from Poamara junction of the Karimganj Bypass along the existing single-lane Poamara Bridge and then to Baba Hotel via Karimganj town.