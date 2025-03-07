Assam: NH-15 turns highway of hell

North Lakhimpur: The National Highway No. 15 that crosses through Lakhimpur district of Assam from west to east has turned out to be a highway of hell with regular accidents and criminal activities affecting travellers.

The highway, stretching 104 kms from Hawajan to Gogamukh in Lakhimpur district serves as double lane road. The road is used for traffic not only for Assam but also various destinations in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

However, worsening road conditions, increased traffic coupled with reckless driving. This have turned the major highway a nightmare for many with horrible consequences.

Sources states that, on Thursday night, one Ubaidur Rahman (25), son of Abdul Latif of No. 2 Daulatpur, Nowboicha lost control on his motorcycle (AS07 K 4822). In that incident Rahman lost his life in the curve of NH-15 at Gagaldubi in Bogeenadi.

On the wee hours of Wednesday, a bus carrying 37 people of a marriage party skidded off the NH-15 at Narayanpur injuring several people.

As witnessed by a morning walker, the bus (AS34 C 0450) skidded off the highway and rolled down to the side after hitting an electric pole in Nagayan area of Narayanpur.

According to the sources, the driver of the bus fled from the spot after the accident. The bus was coming from Tura in Meghalaya to Silapathar in Dhemaji district. The injured includes the bride and other family members.

On March 3, a truck rammed over two vehicles on NH-15 in Ohaat Division of Harmutty Tea Estate under Laluk Police Station. Reckless drive led two pedestrians injured . The authority intercepted the driver of the truck (AS01 JC 4854) at Boogeenadi.

On march 4, an incident of dacoity was reported on NH-15 at Makowari, Narayanpur.

Report says, a dagger wielding miscreant snatched Rs 30,000 from an elderly woman Banti Borah, a resident of Jorhat in board day light. The attacker also took away a scooty (AS07 P 0618) from the woman and her attendant.

The surface of NH-15 has also become unmotorable at various places in Lakhimpur district.

The stretch of the highway in Bnaderdewa along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh inter-state boundary are in shambles for a long time.

The worst part is the stretch from PTC gate to Banderdewa-Itanagar tri-junction.

The NH-15 by-pass in North Lakhimpur also has accidents in regular intervals causing deaths and injuries and damage of properties.

An urgent repair and maintain work by National Highway Authority of India and its state counterparts is necessary.

Moreover, law enforcement and traffic management by police is much needed. Also, changes to this sorry state of NH-15 in Lakhimpur district, feels the concerned public here.