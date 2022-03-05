DIBRUGARH: A total of 152,102 electorates in four civic bodies of Dibrugarh district will exercise their franchise during the Municipal Board Elections scheduled to be held on Sunday.

The total number of male voters is 75,641 while the number of female voters is 76,461 in Dibrugarh, Chabua, Naharkatia and Namrup Municipal Boards.

The Dibrugarh Municipal Board (DMB) has 22 wards with a total number of 119314 voters.

The number of male voters is 59079 while female voters is 60235 with 130 polling stations.

Chabua Municipal Board has 10 wards with a total number of 6325 voters.

The number of male voters is 3156 while female voters are 3169 with 10 polling stations.

Naharkatia Municipal Board consists of 10 wards with a total number of 15411 voters.

The number of male voters is 7646 while female voters is 7765 with 22 polling stations.

Namrup Municipal Board consists of 10 wards with a total number of 11052 voters.

The number of male voters is 5760 while female voters is 5292 with 15 polling stations.

Meanwhile, the presiding officers and polling officials reached their destinations for conducting free and fair elections.