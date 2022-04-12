As many as six memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed on the second day of the waterways conclave held at Dibrugarh in Assam.

The first of the MoUs was signed between the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and the Gauhati Universiy (GU) for research and development, consultancy, investment, etc., in inland waterways.

The MoU was signed by Ashutosh Gautam, member (technical) and member (traffic and logistics) of IWAI and Prof Shikhar Kumar Sarma, director of centre for Brahmaputra studies of Gauhati University.

The second MoU was signed between IWAI and m/s Rajesh Auto Merchandise Pvt Limited for operation and maintenance of temporary terminal at Maia in West Bengal.

The MoU was signed by SVK Reddy, chief engineer (technical) of IWAI and Amit Agarwal, director of Rajesh Auto.

The third MoU was signed between IWAI and m/s Jimex International for operation and maintenance of temporary terminal at Maia in West Bengal.

The MoU was signed by Ravi Kant, chief engineer and PM (JMVP) and Jajaluddin Sheikh for Jimex International.

The fourth MoU was signed between IWAI and Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited for transportation of their cargo using inland water transport.

The MoU was signed by Selva Kumar, director of IWAI-Guwahati and Pranjal Changmai, general manager (Opr-i/c) for BCPL.

The fifth MoU was signed between IWAI and Tata Steel Jamhedpur for transportation of their steel cargo using inland water transport.

The MoU was signed by AK Bansal, director (traffic and logistics) for IWAI and Ranjen Sinha, chief of shipping and logistics operations of Tata Steels.

The sixth MoU was signed between the government of Tripura and the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) for co-opeartion of survey of vessels and training of personnel.

The MoU was signed by Subrata Choudhury, additional secretary to the government of Tripura (transport department) and KK Dhawan, vice president of IRS.