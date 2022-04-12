DIBRUGARH: A 40-years-old man was trampled to death by an elephant at Sessa Nagaon village in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Tuesday.

The deceased man has been identified as Megnath Gowala of Lezai area.

“We received an information that a man was trampled to death by an elephant at Sessa Nagaon village. After we arrived at the spot, we found that the man was trampled to death by wild elephants that come down to the area from nearby Dehing-Medla reserve forest,” a forest official said.

He added, “The man went out to graze his cattle in the early morning and suddenly he encountered a wild elephant. The elephant chased him and trampled him to death. Police came and took his body for post-mortem.”

“A herd of elephants came out of the Dehing-Medla forest reserve last night in search of food and wreaked havoc in our village. Every year, the elephant herd destroys our crops. We are having a tough time due to elephants in our village,” said a Lakhi Nath, a villager.

Recently, Assam environment and forest minister – Parimal Suklabaidya said that as many as 924 people were killed in man-elephant conflict in the state in the last 10 years.

In a written reply, the minister also said that the number of people injured in such conflicts during the period stood at 772.