NAGAON: A woman and her son have been arrested by the police in Nagaon district of Assam for allegedly being involved in drug peddling.

The mother-son duo was arrested by the police in Nagaon district of Assam, while they were heading to Mikirbheta on a two-wheeler.

The police intercepted the duo at Jajori area in Nagaon district of Assam on Sunday, police informed on Monday.

The Assam police personnel also seized as many as 30 containers of drugs from the possession of the arrested mother-son duo.

“30 plastic vials containing 3.40 grams heroin were recovered and seized from their possession at Jajori road,” the Nagaon police in Assam said.

“Furthermore, one red colour scooty bearing Reg No AS02AH9302 was also seized,” the police added.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jahidur Rahman (son) and Junmoni Begum (mother) of Jajori Paghali village under Mikirbheta police station in Morigaon district of Assam.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the case.

Efforts are underway to nab the other members of the drug paddling racket, the police in Nagaon district of Assam added.