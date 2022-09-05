MANGALDOI: The Assam police, in a late night raid at Lengripara locality in Mangaldoi of Darrang district, busted a fake currency racket.

The police raided a rented accommodation at Lengripara locality in Mangaldoi and busted the fake currency racket.

The police arrested six persons, including three women, in connection with the case.

The arrested persons have been identified as Zaman Hussain, Anwar Hussain, Syed Hussain, Rijuma Hussain, Joba Das and Priya Rai.

Fake Indian currency amounting in lakhs were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons.

Also read: Assam logged highest number of sedition cases in last 8 years: NCRB

A currency minting machine was also recovered by the police during the raid.

It is being reported that the fake currencies were hidden in many places in the house, including the ceiling.

It is being alleged that the arrested persons were also involved in a prostitution racket.