Guwahati: A 22-year-old unmarried woman who recently gave birth at the Sivasagar Civil Hospital in Assam allegedly sold her newborn for Rs 50,000, prompting police action and arrests, according to official sources.

The woman delivered the baby on June 23 and had reportedly been considering selling the child. Authorities learned of the sale on Thursday, following which a case was registered and an investigation was launched to trace the infant’s whereabouts.

Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the incident, including the woman, her mother, and an ASHA worker. Efforts are ongoing to recover the child.

Sources said that members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) had visited the hospital earlier and had counselled the mother and daughter against selling the baby. However, the sale allegedly occurred before the woman was discharged from the hospital.

After being alerted about a suspected child sale, authorities initiated an inquiry but were unable to locate the newborn. A formal complaint was subsequently filed with the local police.

Further investigations into the case are underway.

