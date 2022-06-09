Indore: A woman in Indore was arrested for selling her newborn child on Wednesday for Rs 5.5 lakh.

As per reports, the child sold by the woman was as per the directions of her second husband.

The police based on an input arrested the mother, the buyer of the child and the touts who were involved in the deal.

The accused woman has been identified as Shaina B.

She in her second marriage got married to Antarsingh alias Vishal, a resident of Gauri Nagar in the city.

The police said that it had been at least two months since the child was sold.

The police said that the woman was already pregnant when she got married to her second husband, Antar Singh alias Vishal.

Singh however, wanted to abort the child but it was not possible so they cracked a plan to sell it.

The child was sold to a woman named Leena, a resident of Dewas for an amount of Rs 5.5 lakh through some touts.

The police were informed about the matter through an informer.

So far the police have arrested the mother of the child, the buyer, Leena and Neha Suryavanshi, Pooja Verma, Neha Vermaa along with Neelam Verma who were involved in helping Shaina to sell her child.

All the accused have been booked for human trafficking and Antar Singh is currently absconding.