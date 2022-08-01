Guwahati: At least 75 kilograms of suspected ganja was seized by the Guwahati Police in the past 24 hours.

As per sources, on Sunday night, a team of the Paltan Bazar Police arrested five people including a woman from a hotel in Paltan Bazar with a consignment of 36 kg of ganja.

The sources informed that the arrested persons had booked two different rooms at the hotel.

They were identified as Safiqul Basa, Sahida Khatun, Munir Hussain, Anwar Hussain and Rakesh Debnath.

During the same period, a team of the Jorabat Police Outpost intercepted a car bearing registration ML 10C 9707 at the 11th Mile area.

During this, two persons were held with a 40 kg ganja consignment.

The police are yet to disclose more inputs about the arrested persons as well as the consignment seized. Sources informed that the Ganja was brought to Guwahati for sale in smaller amounts.