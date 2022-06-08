A female model in Assam has been arrested by the police for having alleged links with banned outfit – Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO).

Nabaneeta Barman Bothra, her husband Bikash Bothra and four others were arrested by the police from Kokrajhar district of Assam.

The model, her husband and four others were arrested following investigations into two shooting incidents where businessmen – Sunil Mandal and Anil Ishwari sustained bullet injuries.

Both the injured businessmen are currently undergoing treatment at hospital in Assam.

While, miscreants attacked Mandal at his shop at Narabari in Kokrajhar district by firing two rounds of bullets, Anil Ishwari was attacked at Amtek Bazaar in Chirang district of Assam.

Both the shooting incidents took place on Saturday.

Police stated that arrested model from Assam – Nabaneeta Barman Bothra is a close relative of KLO commander Parthapratim Barman.

Police in Assam suspect KLO to be behind the attacks on the two businessmen.